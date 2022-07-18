SACM visits rain-hit areas of Tando Muhammad Khan

HYDERABAD: Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has visited different areas of Tando Muhammad Khan district affected by heavy rain.

On this occasion, the concerned officers of the district administration were also accompanying him. Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, on the complaint of accumulation of rainwater in the low-lying areas, directed the concerned officers to drain the water immediately and supervised the relief works.

