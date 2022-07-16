AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
Pakistan

More rains in Karachi: Met office predicts urban flooding

  • Expects heavy rains to grip different districts of Sindh
BR Web Desk 16 Jul, 2022

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted widespread rain and thunderstorms with heavy precipitation in Karachi and its vicinity that could result in urban flooding and water logging.

It said widespread rain-thunderstorms are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar and Sanghar.

Moreover, Nawabshah, Noushero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore districts were also under threat of waterlogging and urban flooding till July 18, it said.

In its notification, it said “the low pressure area over northeast Arabian Sea - Raan of Kutch, India got intensified and it continues to persist over the same area with its trough extending upto southeast Sindh.”

It added that the system was likely to drift in a west/northwest direction. This weather system has already produced widespread, heavy heavy rainfall in Noushero Feroz, Sanghar, Nawabshah and Dadu districts with moderate rains elsewhere in Sindh on Friday.

“Heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding/water logging in low - lying areas in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur districts during the period,” the Met Department said.

Sea conditions are expected to become very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture into the open seas till July 18.

In the monsoon rain spell during Eid-ul-Azha, atleast 14 people died in Karachi with 4 passing away in electrocution incidents.

The city witnessed urban flooding after relentless rains that lasted more than 12 hours in some areas.

Second spell of rains: Wahab directs civic depts to remain alert

As a result, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued instructions to provincial authorities and the National Disaster Management Authority to enforce rescue operations. He called for the provision of temporary shelters and food to stranded citizens.

Murad defends his govt’s performance during rains, takes past govts to task

Pakistan Karachi heavy rainfall weather update

