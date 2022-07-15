AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
EPCL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.34%)
FCCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.88%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TPLP 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
TRG 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.29%)
WAVES 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 41.2 (0.99%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 69.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,349 Increased By 486.1 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China banks, property stocks slump

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE: Investors dumped China’s banking and real estate stocks on Thursday, fearing deepening trouble in the property sector would begin to hit the financial system as a wave of homebuyers refused to repay mortgage loans for delayed projects.

Bonds of Chinese developers were also sold off, as confidence in the sector, already wrecked by the Evergrande Group crisis, continues to wane.

Over the past few weeks, a growing number of homebuyers across China have collectively threatened to halt mortgage payments to banks until developers resume construction of pre-sold homes, according to official newspapers and social media.

The movement, which appears to be gaining traction, threatens to kill a nascent recovery in the property sector and could trigger government intervention.

“The event will likely spread, and it shows there is still a lot of froth in the real estate market,” said Yuan Yuwei, hedge fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset Management.

The CSI300 Bank index fell as much as 3.3%, hitting its lowest level since March 2020, while Hong Kong’s financial shares lost 1.5%. Chinese developers in both the markets also fell sharply.

The sectors’ bearishness weighed on the broader market. China’s benchmark index ended flat, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed 0.2% lower, despite strength in tech shares on Thursday.

“People are worried this may hurt bank loans and affect other, not-in-trouble projects,” said Steven Leung, executive director of institutional sales at brokerage UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.

property sector China banks mortgage loans Yuan Yuwei CSI300 Bank index

Comments

1000 characters

China banks, property stocks slump

Oil prices tumble more than $4 ahead of potential large US rate hike

CTBCM design: Nepra, NTDC on the warpath

IMF agrees to resume loan after much delay

IMF for strengthening of anti-graft institutions including NAB: Tarin

Campaign on energy conservation: Power Division seeks Rs100m supplementary grant

Foreign exchange reserves down by $132m

Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

Alvi, Imran, Suri, others violated sacred trust: SC

Fed official signals willingness to hike interest rates full percentage point

UAE invests $2bn in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’

Read more stories