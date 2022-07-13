PARTLY FACETIOUS: Why has Ayaz Sadiq resigned?

“Hear ye hear ye…”

“That reminds me of Shakespeare — didn’t he use the phrase hear ye hear ye…”

“It’s used in British parliament to this day – though I think they have shortened it from hear ye hear ye to hear hear…”

“Right, it began in the 1600s and Shakespeare died in 1616…”

“You sound like a Pakistani politician - insisting on the truth of your narrative as opposed to any other. And excuse me but there are plenty of holes in the narratives of all political parties today – by the way Ayaz Sadiq has resigned for personal reasons he said…”

“Did he respond to the charge made by The Defender of Farah Gogi, Fawad Chaudhary - that Sadiq bought property even cheaper than Farah Gogi did in the area so if she was corrupt so was…”

“No not yet, Salman Rafiq and Awais Leghari, ministers in the Punjab cabinet, resigned claiming personal reasons and then there is Atta Tarrar, another minister from Punjab who also resigned and let the cat out of the bag by saying that these resignations were to run election campaigns for their candidates for the 20 by-elections scheduled for this Sunday.”

“Does that mean Maryam Nawaz is not considered enough to counter The Khan narrative?”

“Well if past precedence is anything to go by if the candidates win Maryam Nawaz will take credit and if they lose she will blame the constituency politicians so I guess daddy, aware of this, is making sure that they win.”

“She said The Khan wanted daddy, uncle and herself to be out of the political game….”

“That’s very interesting.”

“Well, yes it’s not true because daddy and she were convicted in 2017 when daddy was the prime minister while uncle was nabbed during The Khan’s…”

“Nope, that is not what I found interesting.”

“Oh the fact that the PML-N knows that constituency politics is a lot more than a known face campaigning – a fact which The Khan doesn’t seem to…”

“Nope, not that either; what I found interesting my friend is the placement of names by Maryam Nawaz – uncle, the current prime minister, daddy the power behind the current prime minister, and then her own name.…”

“Hamza is out of the running as a provincial chief minister…”

“Ha ha, yes indeed, speaking of Shakespeare he said cowards die many times before their deaths, the valiant never taste of death but once. Remember The Khan as prime minister campaigning in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections accompanied by a host of federal and provincial ministers…”

“Failure to comply with the Election Commission rules and campaign while holding office has a penalty of much less than one lakh rupees — I reckon the PML-N is cheap rather than cowardly…”

“Indeed, but that is not what I wanted to draw your attention to — the British parliament is being run by a caretaker these days, a caretaker opposed by many and with no experience as a caretaker to boot. We have at least ten to fifteen experienced caretakers who would be eager to…”

“Don’t be facetious, the Brits aren’t going to take one of ours.”

“Well at least half are resident in the UK with…”

“Oh shush, don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022