'Unknown power' prevented prosecution of Asif Zardari: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that "unknown power" prevented the prosecution of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Aaj News reported.

“Cases against Asif Zardari and Murad Ali Shah were made during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, and I tried to pursue them, but an “unknown power” prevented their prosecution,” he said while addressing an election rally in Lodhran, south Punjab.

“Those who had power, they did not think their (Zardari’s) theft was bad enough,” he said, adding that he would reveal more details in this regard at a later time.

Imran Khan slammed the Sindh government for the mismanagement that caused urban flooding in Karachi, saying that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government had destroyed the infrastructure of the country’s financial hub.

“If the city does well, so does the entire country,” he said, adding that a city which should have raised the fortunes of the country, is in a poor state today.

His comments came after Karachi witnessed urban flooding on Monday morning as citizens in different areas of the city woke up to see water submerged in their homes.

Monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc in the city as water accumulated in low lying areas and roads while power supply to different areas was suspended as well.

Several areas of the city are experiencing non-stop rains for the past 8-10 hours. Some places including DHA, Kemari and Clifton recorded over 100mm of rain during this time.

Downpour is still underway in different areas of Karachi including Saddar, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road, Liaqatabad, Guru Mandir, Super Highway, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Airport, Malir, Gulshan and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

During his address today, the PTI chief said that the Sindh government deliberately pegged back the progress of the city.

“The country has been ravaged by two big looters – Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari.

“For 14 years Zardari has been sitting there (in Karachi) and has been siphoning money of Karachi and Sindh via hawala and hundi to Dubai,” he alleged.

“He does politics in the name of Sindh and steals their money,” he accused.