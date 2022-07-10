AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Imran to address PTI rally in Lodhran tomorrow

INP 10 Jul, 2022

LODHRAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will stage a power show at Lodhran on July 11, which will be addressed by the party chairman Imran Khan.

PTI local leadership in Lodhran has started preparations for the massive power show ahead of the July 17th crucial by-elections that have become do-or-die polls for both PML-N and PTI.

Rising inflation helps Imran Khan step up pressure on govt

The organizers are placing 20,000 chairs for the participants. A 100ft long and 40ft wide stage is being prepared.

Rana Shehzad Anwar, PTI Lodhran district secretary general said that hundreds of thousands of people will participate to see and listen to their leader IK. He said that Imran’s arrival will be the last nail in the coffin of opponents.

