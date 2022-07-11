Monsoon rains: urban flooding hits Karachi

Karachi witnessed urban flooding on Monday morning as citizens in different areas of the city woke up to see water submerged in their homes.

Monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc in the city as water accumulated in low lying areas and roads while power supply to different areas was suspended as well, reported Aaj News.

Several areas of the city are experiencing non-stop rains for the past 8-10 hours. Some places including DHA, Kemari and Clifton recorded over 100mm of rain during this time.

Downpour is still underway in different areas of Karachi including Saddar, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road, Liaqatabad, Guru Mandir, Super Highway, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Airport, Malir, Gulshan and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Light to heavy rains inundated low-lying areas of the city and water accumulated on roads, suspending the flow of traffic.

Urban flooding is being witnessed on the back of poor sewage and waste management system coupled with lack of preparations.

Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfraz said that the ongoing system of rains would continue for 2-3 more days, while the second monsoon system will enter the coastal city from the 14th of this month.

In addition, flood water entered Yar Muhammad Goth from Malir River and residents of the area were instructed by the authorities to evacuate to safer places.

The Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway has been closed for traffic as well. Flow of traffic on the track has been suspended as the National Highway is submerged in rainwater. Motorway police have been deployed in the surrounding area to rescue people stuck.

The meteorological department also released the data of last night’s rain in Karachi city, according to which Quaidabad recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 76 millimeters (mm) while Defense experienced 52mm of rain and Nazimabad 31.8mm.

As per the data, 23.4mm of rainfall was recorded in Orangi Town, 12.4mm in Surjani, 12mm near Old Airport, 9.2mm in Gadap, 7.5mm at Faisal Base and 6.5mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

Furthermore, Jinnah Terminal and Masroor Base received 4.4mm of rainfall, North Karachi 2.3mm, Saadi Town 1.1mm and University Road 1mm.

Meanwhile, three persons were electrocuted in different parts of the metropolis, said rescue sources.

More rainfall expected in country

Rain with strong winds and thundershowers is expected in Islamabad, Upper / Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, North Central Balochistan and Kashmir on Monday, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a statement.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are also forecasted in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, North East Punjab, Potohar and Kashmir. Thundershowers are underway in coastal areas of Sindh.

Heavy rainfall devastates Pakistan’s cities

As per the statement, the weather has been hot and humid in most parts of the country for the last 24 hours. Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan received rains with strong winds as well as thundershowers.

‘National tragedy’: Monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives, says Sherry Rehman

Highest rainfall (mm): Kashmir: Kotli 67mm, Garhi Dupatta 10mm, Muzaffarabad (City 07mm, Airport 05mm), Rawalkot 02mm.

Punjab: Gujarat 55mm, Chakwal 46mm, Khanpur 37mm, Rahim Yar Khan 34mm, Mandi Bahauddin 33mm, Sargodha 26mm, Islamabad (Airport 20mm, Bokra 09mm, Golra 05mm, Zeropoint 02mm), Gujranwala 19mm, Hafizabad 16mm, Jhelum, Mangla, Khanpur 12mm, respectively, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 04mm, Shamsabad 02mm), Sahiwal, Khanewal 03mm, respectively, Bahawalpur 03mm, Sialkot (Airport 02mm), Attock 02mm, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Faisalabad 01mm, respectively.

Sindh: Hyderabad 28mm, Jacobabad 27mm, Thatta 18mm, Padidan 12mm, Badin 07mm, Chhor 06mm, Karachi (Orangi 06mm, Gulshan Hadid 01mm), Rohri 04mm, Larkana and Mithi 02mm each, Sukkur 01mm.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 15mm, Balakot, Parachinar, Lower Dir 10mm, respectively, DI Khan (City 09mm), Kakul 06mm, Kalam 03mm, Takht Bai 01mm.

Balochistan: Panjgur 18mm, Muslim Bagh 09mm, Barkhan 06mm, Pasni 04mm, Lasbela, Turbat 03mm, respectively, Quetta 02mm and Gilgit-Baltistan: 08 mm rain was recorded in Bagrut.