AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Monsoon rains: urban flooding hits Karachi

  • Several areas of the city recorded over 100mm rain in past 8-10 hours
    • Met expects more rainfall throughout the country
BR Web Desk 11 Jul, 2022

Karachi witnessed urban flooding on Monday morning as citizens in different areas of the city woke up to see water submerged in their homes.

Monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc in the city as water accumulated in low lying areas and roads while power supply to different areas was suspended as well, reported Aaj News.

Several areas of the city are experiencing non-stop rains for the past 8-10 hours. Some places including DHA, Kemari and Clifton recorded over 100mm of rain during this time.

Downpour is still underway in different areas of Karachi including Saddar, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road, Liaqatabad, Guru Mandir, Super Highway, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Airport, Malir, Gulshan and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Light to heavy rains inundated low-lying areas of the city and water accumulated on roads, suspending the flow of traffic.

Urban flooding is being witnessed on the back of poor sewage and waste management system coupled with lack of preparations.

Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfraz said that the ongoing system of rains would continue for 2-3 more days, while the second monsoon system will enter the coastal city from the 14th of this month.

In addition, flood water entered Yar Muhammad Goth from Malir River and residents of the area were instructed by the authorities to evacuate to safer places.

The Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway has been closed for traffic as well. Flow of traffic on the track has been suspended as the National Highway is submerged in rainwater. Motorway police have been deployed in the surrounding area to rescue people stuck.

The meteorological department also released the data of last night’s rain in Karachi city, according to which Quaidabad recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 76 millimeters (mm) while Defense experienced 52mm of rain and Nazimabad 31.8mm.

As per the data, 23.4mm of rainfall was recorded in Orangi Town, 12.4mm in Surjani, 12mm near Old Airport, 9.2mm in Gadap, 7.5mm at Faisal Base and 6.5mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

Furthermore, Jinnah Terminal and Masroor Base received 4.4mm of rainfall, North Karachi 2.3mm, Saadi Town 1.1mm and University Road 1mm.

Meanwhile, three persons were electrocuted in different parts of the metropolis, said rescue sources.

More rainfall expected in country

Rain with strong winds and thundershowers is expected in Islamabad, Upper / Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, North Central Balochistan and Kashmir on Monday, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a statement.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are also forecasted in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, North East Punjab, Potohar and Kashmir. Thundershowers are underway in coastal areas of Sindh.

Heavy rainfall devastates Pakistan’s cities

As per the statement, the weather has been hot and humid in most parts of the country for the last 24 hours. Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan received rains with strong winds as well as thundershowers.

‘National tragedy’: Monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives, says Sherry Rehman

Highest rainfall (mm): Kashmir: Kotli 67mm, Garhi Dupatta 10mm, Muzaffarabad (City 07mm, Airport 05mm), Rawalkot 02mm.

Punjab: Gujarat 55mm, Chakwal 46mm, Khanpur 37mm, Rahim Yar Khan 34mm, Mandi Bahauddin 33mm, Sargodha 26mm, Islamabad (Airport 20mm, Bokra 09mm, Golra 05mm, Zeropoint 02mm), Gujranwala 19mm, Hafizabad 16mm, Jhelum, Mangla, Khanpur 12mm, respectively, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 04mm, Shamsabad 02mm), Sahiwal, Khanewal 03mm, respectively, Bahawalpur 03mm, Sialkot (Airport 02mm), Attock 02mm, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Faisalabad 01mm, respectively.

Sindh: Hyderabad 28mm, Jacobabad 27mm, Thatta 18mm, Padidan 12mm, Badin 07mm, Chhor 06mm, Karachi (Orangi 06mm, Gulshan Hadid 01mm), Rohri 04mm, Larkana and Mithi 02mm each, Sukkur 01mm.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 15mm, Balakot, Parachinar, Lower Dir 10mm, respectively, DI Khan (City 09mm), Kakul 06mm, Kalam 03mm, Takht Bai 01mm.

Balochistan: Panjgur 18mm, Muslim Bagh 09mm, Barkhan 06mm, Pasni 04mm, Lasbela, Turbat 03mm, respectively, Quetta 02mm and Gilgit-Baltistan: 08 mm rain was recorded in Bagrut.

PMD Karachi rains pakistan weather Karachi rainy weather

Comments

1000 characters

Monsoon rains: urban flooding hits Karachi

Novak Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam

PM Shehbaz, leaders felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Azha

Chinese energy company threatens to discontinue import of Afghan coal

Russian shelling in east Ukraine kills at least 15

FBR projects 9.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio

Calm in Sri Lanka as president, premier to quit over economic collapse

Biden defends decision to visit Saudi Arabia, says rights are on his agenda

Junior trade minister Mordaunt announces bid to be next UK PM

PM’s relief package: Rs70bn needed to subsidise five basic goods

Read more stories