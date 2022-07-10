AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (July 9, 2022) and the forecast for Sunday (July 10, 2022)....
Recorder Report 10 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (July 9, 2022) and the forecast for Sunday (July 10, 2022).

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         33-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        35-29 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Karachi           32-28 (ºC) 59-00 (%)        33-29 (ºC) 69-00 (%)
Lahore            35-25 (°C) 60-00 (%)        28-25 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Larkana           37-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        38-30 (ºC) 20-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        33-27 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        35-28 (ºC) 42-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      33-24 (°C) 61-00 (%)        33-24 (°C) 48-00 (%)
Peshawar          35-27 (ºC) 60-00 (%)        34-27 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Quetta            32-22 (ºC) 59-00 (%)        32-21 (ºC) 07-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        32-25 (°C) 81-00 (%)        30-25 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Sukkur            37-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        38-30 (ºC) 23-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:25 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:48 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

