Pakistan
The Weather
10 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (July 9, 2022) and the forecast for Sunday (July 10, 2022).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 33-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 35-29 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Karachi 32-28 (ºC) 59-00 (%) 33-29 (ºC) 69-00 (%)
Lahore 35-25 (°C) 60-00 (%) 28-25 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Larkana 37-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 38-30 (ºC) 20-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 33-27 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 35-28 (ºC) 42-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 33-24 (°C) 61-00 (%) 33-24 (°C) 48-00 (%)
Peshawar 35-27 (ºC) 60-00 (%) 34-27 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Quetta 32-22 (ºC) 59-00 (%) 32-21 (ºC) 07-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 32-25 (°C) 81-00 (%) 30-25 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Sukkur 37-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 38-30 (ºC) 23-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:25 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:48 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
