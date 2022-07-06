UK PM Johnson: I will not resign

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was not going to resign, and that the last thing the country needed was a national election.

“I am not going to step down and the last thing this country needs, frankly, is an election,” he told a parliamentary committee, when asked to confirm he would not seek to call an election rather than resign if he lost a vote of confidence.

UK ministers, including new finance minister, to tell Johnson to go: reports