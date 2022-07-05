ANL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
ASC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.98%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
KOSM 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
PTC 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.41%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.05%)
TREET 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
TRG 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
UNITY 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
WAVES 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.35%)
BR30 14,971 Increased By 18.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,304 Decreased By -44.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,713 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Trade deficit hits record-high of $48.26bn

Tahir Amin Updated 05 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Trade deficit widened by 55.29 per cent during the fiscal year 2021-22, and reached $48.259 billion compared to $31.076 billion during the same period of 2020-21, revealed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

According to the PBS monthly summary on foreign trade statistics for June 2022, the country’s exports increased by 25.51 per cent and remained $31.760 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22, compared to $25.304 billion during the same period of 2020-21.

Imports increased by 41.93 per cent during the fiscal year and stood at $80.019 billion compared to $56.380 billion during the same period of the previous year, the PBS stated.

According to the PBS, the country’s trade deficit widened by 33.41 per cent on a year-on-year basis, jumping from $3.624 billion in June 2021 to $4.835 billion in June 2022.

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Imports registered an increase of 21.57 per cent on a year-on-year basis and jumped from $6.352 billion in June 2021 to $7.722 billion in June 2022.

Further, exports registered 5.83 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis and increased from $2.758 billion in June 2021 to $2.887 billion in June 2022.

According to the PBS data, the trade deficit widened by 16.48 per cent on a month-on-month basis from $4.151 billion in May 2022 to $4.835 billion in June 2022.

Imports increased by 13.94 per cent on a month-on-month basis and remained $7.722 billion in June 2022, compared to $6.777 billion in May 2022.

Exports increased by 9.94 percent on month-on-month basis and remained $2.887 billion in June 2022, compared to $2.626 billion in May 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Import trade deficit PBS Pakistan Bureau of Statistics export foreign trade

Comments

1000 characters

Trade deficit hits record-high of $48.26bn

IMF program ‘on track’, insists Miftah

Imports from Afghanistan: Govt likely to amend Import Policy Order

Free electricity: Hamza follows in Kejriwal’s footsteps

May FCA: Rs9.42/unit tariff hike approved for KE

Govt says power situation to improve in a few days

Govt officials asked to report, deposit all Toshakhana gifts

Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade

Hydro-Met, Climate Services: Approval sought for $188m WB-funded project

Iran, Russia and Turkey mull joint car production

Babar Ghauri arrested at Karachi airport

Read more stories