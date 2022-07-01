Tokyo shares sag in early trade

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks fell into negative territory in early trade on Friday after opening higher, tracking slumps on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.37 percent or 97.27 points to 26,295.77 yen in early trade after marking solid gains at the opening bell.

The broader Topix index followed the same pattern and slipped 0.22 percent, or 4.04 points, to 1,866.78.

The dollar stood at 135.90 yen, firmer than the 135.75 yen seen Thursday in New York.

Shortly before the market opened, the Bank of Japan issued its closely watched Tankan survey, which showed business confidence among large manufacturers has dropped amid a supply crunch and rising costs.

Japanese stocks drop 1.5% as production data fans slowdown fears

But the quarterly survey also showed confidence among large non-manufacturers brightened as Japan steadily reopened its economy and eased anti-pandemic measures, encouraging travel and dining by consumers.

“The market today may be sluggish after the risk-off sentiment seen in the US market,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Wall Street often enjoys gains in July, but it now faces risks as central banks around the world attempt to reduce their assets while investor confidence deflates on inflation and recession risks, the brokerage said.

“It is difficult to expect the market to turn truly buoyant until we see earnings from major companies,” Okasan said.

“Investors must prepare for market volatility as participants go into summer breaks,” it added.

Major blue chip shares gave up earlier gains and fell into negative territory.

Sony Group fell 0.63 percent to 11,025 yen. Nintendo fell 0.99 percent to 58,100 yen.

Advantest, which produces testing kits for semiconductors, fell 0.69 percent to 7,210 yen.

SoftBank Group has managed to stay in black, adding 0.46 percent to 5,259 yen.

Energy developer Inpex fell 2.31 percent to 1,436 yen.