ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Tokyo markets end lower

AFP Updated 01 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday, following falls on Wall Street with investors spooked by a lacklustre rise in US consumer spending.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.73 percent, or 457.42 points, to end at 25,935.62 yen, while the broader Topix index ended down 1.38 percent, or 25.78 points, at 1,845.04.

The dollar fetched 134.85 yen, against the 135.75 yen seen Thursday in New York.

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher, rebounding from sharp falls the previous day, but soon fell into negative territory.

“Investors were discouraged” by lower-than-expected US consumer spending data, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Commerce Department data showed spending rose just 0.2 percent in May, less than half the increase in April and part of a steady downward drift as consumers pull back amid surging prices.

The Japanese market was also dragged down by sharp falls among semiconductor-related shares, with Tokyo Electron, a major producer of tools to build semiconductors, plunging 3.70 percent to 42,660 yen.

Japanese stocks drop 1.5% as production data fans slowdown fears

Advantest, a major producer of chip-testing tools, slid 2.75 percent to 7,060 yen.

The sell-off trend extended to other major shares in Tokyo, with Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing plummeting 3.99 percent to 68,240 yen.

Sony Group lost 2.56 percent to 10,810 yen, while Nintendo slumped 2.24 percent to 57,360 yen.

SoftBank Group trimmed early gains to lose 1.98 percent to 5,131 yen.

Tokyo stocks

