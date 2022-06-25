SPI up 1.01pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended June 23, 2022, recorded an increase of 1.01 per cent due to an increase in the prices of food items including pulse gram (8.02per cent), onions (5.43per cent), pulse moong (5.21 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre(4.60 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (3.75per cent),wheat flour (2.08per cent), milk fresh (1.78per cent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 28.05per cent mainly due to an increase in diesel (132.61per cent), onions (128.92per cent), petrol (110.16per cent),vegetable ghee 1kg (85.74per cent), masoor (81.73per cent), mustard oil (79.59 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (76.91per cent),vegetable ghee 2.5kg (73.02per cent), tomatoes (72.33per cent), garlic (54.03per cent), washing soap (52.73per cent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 per cent), LPG (49.65per cent) and pulse gram (46.46per cent),while major decrease observed in the prices of chillies powdered (43.42 per cent), sugar (10.58per cent), moong (10.40per cent), electricity charges for q1(5.85per cent), and gur (1.58per cent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 189.07per cent during the week ended June 16, 2022 to 190.98per cent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,732 and Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 and Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 increased by 1.35per cent, 1.30per cent, 1.23per cent, 1.15per cent and 0.82per cent respectively.

SPI up 2.67pc WoW

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 32 (62.75per cent) items increased, 04 (7.84per cent) items decreased and15 (29.41per cent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

The items the prices of which increased included pulse gram (8.02per cent), onions (5.43per cent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (5.32per cent), moong (5.21per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (4.60per cent), maash (4.27per cent), cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet (4.25per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (3.97per cent), eggs (3.96per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (3.75 per cent), masoor (3.71per cent), potatoes (3.78per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (2.08per cent), cooked beef (1.88per cent), milk fresh (1.78per cent), bread plain (1.77per cent), rice basmati broken (1.75per cent), beef with bone (1.48per cent), curd (1.45per cent), cooked daal at average (1.27per cent), tea prepared (1.17per cent), gur (1.16 per cent), mutton (1.08per cent), rice irri-6/9 (1.08per cent), LPG (one per cent), tea Lipton Yellow Label (0.65per cent), energy saver (0.19per cent), Georgette (0.17per cent), garlic (0.12per cent), sugar (0.11per cent), shirting (0.07per cent) and powdered milk Nido390gm polybag each (0.01per cent). The items which registered a decrease in prices include tomatoes (9.14per cent), chicken (6.36per cent), bananas (0.68per cent) and mustard oil (0.33per cent).

The items the prices of which remained unchanged included salt powdered (National/Shan), chilies powder national, cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges for q1, gas charges, firewood whole 40kg, Sufi washing soap, matchbox, petrol super, hi-speed diesel and telephone call charges.

