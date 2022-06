Spot gold may fall into $1,801-$1,812 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a support at $1,821 per ounce, and fall into $1,801-$1,812 range.

The downtrend is riding on a wave C which could travel into $1,784-$1,812 range.

Spot gold may test support at $1,821

A break above $1,829 may lead to a gain to $1,840. On the daily chart, a downtrend remains steady within a falling channel.

The drop on Thursday adds more bearish tone.