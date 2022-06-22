ANL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
ASL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.52%)
AVN 77.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.57%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FNEL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
KEL 2.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 34.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.41%)
TELE 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.06%)
TREET 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
UNITY 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.19%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
BR100 4,239 Increased By 2.7 (0.06%)
BR30 15,496 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.59%)
KSE100 42,527 Increased By 1.1 (0%)
KSE30 16,287 Increased By 30.8 (0.19%)
Spot gold may test support at $1,821

Reuters 22 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,821 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling to $1,812.

The consecutive falls over the past three trading sessions suggest a continuation of the downtrend from $1,877.05.

The trend is riding on a wave C which could travel into $1,784-$1,812 range.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,856

A bounce from the current level may be limited to $1,840.

On the daily chart, gold failed to break a resistance at $1,867.

The failure confirms a steady downtrend within a falling channel.

Spot gold bullion LME gold

