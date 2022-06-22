US oil may drop into $103.45-$106.10 range

SINGAPORE: US oil may drop into a range of $103.45 to $106.10 per barrel, as a downtrend from $118.97 has resumed.

The trend observes closely a set of projection levels. The support at $107.74 seems to have been broken. The break opens the way towards $100.80-$103.45 range.

A bounce from the current level may be limited to $109.27.

On the daily chart, the big correction from $130.50 has resumed.

US oil to rise towards $113.35-$114.68 range

The correction consists of three waves, with the wave (C) unfolding towards $86.11-$100.46 range.