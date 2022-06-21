ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
AVN 75.29 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (4.05%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.13%)
MLCF 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.95%)
PRL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TELE 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
TPLP 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.35%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.02%)
WAVES 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,156 Increased By 17 (0.41%)
BR30 15,040 Increased By 175.1 (1.18%)
KSE100 41,885 Increased By 107.7 (0.26%)
KSE30 15,996 Increased By 41.6 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil to rise towards $113.35-$114.68 range

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $112.03 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising towards $113.35-$114.68 range.

The contract stabilises around a support at $107.74, the 100% projection level of a wave c from $118.97. This wave enjoys such a strong momentum that it may extend into $100.80-$103.45 range.

However, the market was much over-sold and is subject to a bounce.

A falling channel indicates a target of $113.35.

US oil to retest resistance at $110.39

A break below $110.39 may trigger a drop into 107.74-$109.27 range.

On the daily chart, the deep fall on June 17 suggests an extended correction from $130.50. The correction consists of three waves, with the wave (C) unfolding towards $86.11-$100.46 range.

A fall below the June 17 low of $108.25 could confirm the continuation of the wave (C) towards the target zone.

US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil to rise towards $113.35-$114.68 range

GSP+ extension: EU mission lands in Islamabad

Stalled IMF programme: Revival ‘in a day or two’, insists Miftah

President refuses to sign NAB bill as well

Five essential items: PM says the poor to get subsidy through USC

Europe may shift back to coal

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Commerce minister tells National Assembly: Russia-Ukraine war has caused fertilizer shortages

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

PSX to acquire 1,949,995 shares in CDC from IGI

Read more stories