MoFA seeks additional Rs5.878bn to meet shortfall in allocations

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has sought additional funds of Rs 5.878 billion to meet shortfall in allocations for current fiscal year (2021-22), official sources told Business Recorder.

The MoFA was allocated a budget of Rs23.137 billion for the financial year 2021-22 against demanded budget of Rs28.727 million. The budget includes shares of OM Wing, Group-A and CAO Office. Approximately, 90 percent of the budget is spent in Missions abroad in US dollars and other major international currencies.

Currently, the Ministry was facing a substantial shortfall of around Rs5.676 billion due to less allocation in ERE, devaluation of Pak Rupee against US dollar and other major international currencies, opening of 5 new diplomatic Missions, operationalization of several OM Wings and establishment of new link of Group-A at Istanbul and replacement of vehicles at Missions abroad as well as global phenomenon of increased cost of doing business in the post Covid-19 era.

However, in view of financial constraints faced by the country, the Ministry rationalized its shortfall and reduced its demand to Rs3.750 billion of which Rs275 million shortfall is being faced by Foreign Affairs Division and Rs3.475 billion by Foreign Missions.

The Ministry of Finance has agreed to provide Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs3.750 billion (Rs275 million under Demand No.48 and Rs-3.475 billion under Demand No 49 respectively) for the current financial year.

The Ministry of Defence has sought additional funds of Rs 906 million to meet critical shortfall owing to enhancement of rental ceiling of accommodation under demand No.28& 29 during CFY 2021-22. Ministry of Defence has also sought Rs 40 million for media publicity campaign by NCOC through supplementary grant.

Cabinet Division has sought Rs125,819,029 for various requirements of 6 Aviation Squadron, Cabinet Division, (customs duties and payment of Clearing Agent).

Ministry of Interior has requested Rs 1224 billion for payment admissible to the families of the deceased Shaheed families under Prime Minister’s assistance package. The MoI has also sought Rs 140.23 million for maintaining law and order situation during protest/sit-in announced by a political party, in addition to Rs 5.696 billion in respect of CAFS for the CFY 2021-22 for meeting anticipated excess expenditure under OERE up to June 2022.

