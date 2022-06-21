ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto index rises as oil rebound boosts energy shares

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, as energy shares rose tracking crude prices, although concerns over a global recession limited gains.

At 9:47 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 100.77 points, or 0.53%, at 19,284.4.

The energy sector climbed 2.2% as oil prices rose almost $2 on high summer fuel demand while supplies remain tight because of sanctions on Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine.

“Oil stocks were pounded pretty heavily Thursday and Friday and they probably got fairly oversold. So it’s not unusual to see a second day of bounce and it’s actually a good thing,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The TSX tumbled 6.6% last week, its biggest weekly drop since March 2020, on fears that aggressive interest rate hikes from major central banks to tackle inflation could trigger a recession.

Investors now await domestic inflation figures due on Wednesday, which would make a case for the pace of policy tightening by the central bank when it meets on July 13.

Domestic technology shares rose 0.6%, tracking the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

On the economic front, domestic retail sales rose 0.9% in April from March at C$60.72 billion ($47.02 billion), on higher sales at general merchandise stores, Statistics Canada. Sales were seen growing 1.6% in May, the agency said in a flash estimate.

TSX Toronto index Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto index rises as oil rebound boosts energy shares

The fall continues: Rupee closes at 211.48 against US dollar

Govt may take more harsh decisions to improve economy: PM Shehbaz

Imran Khan announces to challenge NAB amendments in Supreme Court

Federal cabinet greenlights issuance of Sukuk bond

Credibility of ECP at stake as efforts underway to steal Punjab by-polls: Qureshi

Several Pakistani websites unavailable after Cloudflare global outage

ECP reserves verdict in PTI's foreign funding case

Egypt and Saudi Arabia sign 14 deals worth $7.7bn, says Saudi minister

Musk says there are still a few unresolved matters with Twitter deal

Aamir Liaquats’s body to be exhumed for post-mortem on June 23

Read more stories