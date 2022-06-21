Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
21 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (June 20, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 213.00 214.00 DKK 29.42 29.52
SAUDIA RIYAL 56.40 57.00 NOK 21.02 21.12
UAE DIRHAM 57.60 58.60 SEK 20.60 20.70
EURO 222.00 225.00 AUD $ 145.50 147.00
UK POUND 258.50 261.50 CAD $ 161.00 163.00
JAPANI YEN 1.54170 1.56170 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 216.56 217.56 CHINESE YUAN 30.50 31.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments