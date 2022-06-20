ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
ASC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
ASL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
AVN 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.71%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
GGL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.91%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (7.97%)
MLCF 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.21%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.35%)
TREET 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
TRG 73.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.75%)
UNITY 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
YOUW 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4%)
BR100 4,153 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.82%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -181.6 (-1.2%)
KSE100 41,879 Decreased By -262.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,000 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm drops nearly 7% on Indonesian exports, weak soyoil prices

Reuters 20 Jun, 2022

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell nearly 7% on Monday, declining for a fourth straight session to hit their lowest since Jan. 17, as a resumption of Indonesian exports and cheaper soyoil weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 374 ringgit or 6.86%, to 5,080 ringgit ($1,154.55) per tonne by the midday break.

“The resumption of Indonesia’s palm oil exports and expectations of a stronger Malaysian palm oil production recovery in June have further pressured the market,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Palm oil targets 4,896 ringgit

Indonesia, the world’s top palm oil exporter, had issued permits for shipments of more than 820,000 tonnes of the edible oil under its Domestic Market Obligation scheme and export acceleration programme, as of last week, a trade ministry official said.

Sharp declines in soybean oil and crude oil prices amid concerns about slowing global economic growth and fuel demand are also pressuring palm oil prices. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.8%, while its palm oil contract dropped 3.76%.

The Chicago Board of Trade was closed on Monday for the Juneteenth holiday. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil exports for June 1-20 fell 10.5% to 738,368 tonnes from 824,589 tonnes shipped during May 1-20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said, adding pressure to the price.

Palm oil may test a support at 5,086 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 4,896 ringgit, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm drops nearly 7% on Indonesian exports, weak soyoil prices

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 131% YoY

Court grants PM Shehbaz permanent exemption from appearance in two court cases

Gas tariffs now under govt focus

To facilitate incoming passengers, FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Balochistan budget to be presented today

IMF delegation visits crisis-hit Sri Lanka with time running out

Implementation Agreement: Hubco urges govt not to withdraw IT exemption

Crypto industry gripped by anxiety as bitcoin wobbles near key $20,000 level

FATF development will augur well for economy: Bilawal

Soaring inflation: IK doubles down on anti-govt plan

Read more stories