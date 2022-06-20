ANL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
AVN 72.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.76%)
KOSM 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.98%)
MLCF 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.53%)
PACE 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.95%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.36%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
TPLP 20.26 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.63%)
TREET 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.43%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,176 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.27%)
BR30 14,960 Decreased By -112.4 (-0.75%)
KSE100 42,057 Decreased By -84.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,077 Decreased By -24 (-0.15%)
Palm oil targets 4,896 ringgit

Reuters 20 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support at 5,086 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 4,896 ringgit.

The contract is riding on a wave C from 6,698 ringgit.

This wave has travelled far below its 100% projection level of 5,394 ringgit.

It is expected to extend into a range of 4,588-4,896 ringgit.

Resistance is at 5,204 ringgit, a break above which may lead to a gain into a narrow resistance zone of 5,303-5,394 ringgit range.

Palm oil posts weekly decline of nearly 8pc

On the daily chart, a wave (c) from 7,229 ringgit is unfolding, which is travelling towards a range of 4,331-4,754 ringgit range.

A decent bounce may not occur until the contract drops to 4,754 ringgit.

Palm oil price

