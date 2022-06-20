Protection of consumers’ rights top priority: FESCO chief

FAISALABAD: Protection of the consumers rights is top priority of FESCO Board of Directors (BODs), efforts of the Operation, Grids and Construction staff of Sargodha circle are admirable for the restoration of the electricity after the heavy thunderstorm last week said, Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) BOD Syed Hasnain Haider.

He was addressing function arranged for the distribution of the commendable certificates among the officers and official of Sargodha circle, who played key role in the restoration of the electricity. He said that change of the damaged & tilted electricity poles, cables and transformers in a record time period is result of the team work and such spirit should be maintained in future.

He further said that FESCO BOD is not only striving hard for provision of best facilities to consumers but also working continuously for the solution of problems being confronted by the FESCO staff while self accountability has also been promoted in the company. He said that policies have not only been compiled for promotion of corporate culture but also implemented practically.

Earlier, Executive Engineer Bhalwal M. Haroon briefed the Chairman BOD Syed Hasnain Haider and Board Director Dr. Irfan Ahmed Chattha about the overall performance of the circle and told that thunder storm of last week has created an emergency situation in the Sargodha and its adjoining areas and badly affected the power distribution system. In this situation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed and Chief Engineer Operation personally visited the circle and monitored the electricity restoration process. Similarly, special teams of construction and GSC directorate reached with their equipment & machinery and started the restoration of electricity along with operation staff. He said that complete information was delivered to the media about the restoration process and consumers also kept up to date through SMS, print and electronic media.

