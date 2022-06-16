ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
India records 12,213 new daily cases of COVID-19

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

MUMBAI: India recorded 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest such tally in nearly four months.

The country’s richest state of Maharashtra had 4,024 new infections on Wednesday, with the capital, New Delhi, reporting more than 1,000 daily cases for a second successive day.

India reports highest coronavirus daily cases since March 2

Thursday’s figure is the highest since February 26, a Reuters tally showed. India had eleven COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 524,803, the ministry added.

