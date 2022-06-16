ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
Speakers call for revival of student unions with certain rules

Recorder Report 16 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The majority of speakers at a consultative moot called for the revival of student unions, with certain regulations, in the educational institutes of the country to “discourage religious and ethnic radicalism on campuses.”

Lawmakers, academicians, religious scholars, students, journalists, human rights activists, and representatives of civil society participated in the consultation on “Promoting Narratives of Diversity, Inclusion, and Peace among Youth” organized by the Islamabad-based, Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS).

The panelists were of the view that the youth in Pakistan figure poorly on the State’s policies and urged the need to end violence at campuses by educating youth about citizenship, democracy, and Constitution, and promoting open debate among them.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Romina Khurshid Alam, while speaking on the occasion, said that citizenship should be taught at the school level.

Senator Walid Iqbal, chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, regretted that the present electoral system in the country discouraged new political entrants and limited political representations only through dynasties and patronage.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Saira Bano said that the Pakistani youth were confused and there was a need to develop a sense of confidence among them.

Dr Pervez Hoodbhoy, an educationist, emphasized on the need to revive student unions to encourage healthy intellectual discourse among youth, and to protect students from violent politics on the basis of religion and ethnicity.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Quaid-i-Azam University Dr Muhammad Ali also proposed a revision of the curriculum in line with the current challenges. “Our curriculum is not based on a student-centric approach,” he said.

Dr Naazir Mahmood, an educationist, deplored that violent behaviors of the state have been transmitted into the society. He said that the state has been endorsing a typical narrative in which warriors were idolized while the alternative narrative was crushed.

Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz said that they would have to form a policy at the state-level to overcome all problems related to the youth.

Former VC University of Sargodha Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad supported the idea of the revival of student unions, saying that the ban on them has promoted ethnicity at campuses.

