ANL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.25%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
GGL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
GTECH 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
MLCF 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.63%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.63%)
PTC 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 33.32 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.81%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.09%)
TPLP 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.94%)
TREET 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
WAVES 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 54.6 (1.35%)
BR30 14,958 Increased By 159 (1.07%)
KSE100 41,499 Increased By 448.8 (1.09%)
KSE30 15,822 Increased By 164.8 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares sombre ahead of Fed rate hike decision

Reuters 15 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares were subdued on Wednesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates and its impact on the world’s largest economy, while energy stocks slid after clocking gains recently.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.2% at 15,698.4 by 0408 GMT, while the BSE index fell 0.2% to 52,602.4. “Expectations for a rate hike have mostly been factored in and I expect markets to see a short-term bounce from here.

A 50 bp hike would be a positive surprise,“ said Siddharth Khemka, head of retail research, Motilal Oswal.

Other analysts also largely expect a 50-basis-point hike at the Fed’s meeting later in the day, but the possibility of a 75-bp raise has also grown after Friday’s higher-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) data for May.

The spotlight on the US central bank’s decision comes after the Reserve Bank of India last week raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points as widely expected, in a bid to cool high inflation in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Indian shares end lower

The country’s wholesale inflation for May surged 15.88% in May, while retail inflation eased to 7.04%, data showed earlier this week.

Among individual sectors and shares, the Nifty energy index was flat, with heavyweight Reliance Industries down 0.1%.

“People are exiting their profitable trades and with oil prices already moving up, the energy sector stocks are down today due to profit-booking,” Khemka added.

Network18 Media and Investments rose 2.5% after Viacom18, in which Network 18 owns a majority stake, won digital streaming rights for the Indian cricket league IPL from 2023 to 2027.

Shares of One97 Communications were up over 2% after the company’s average monthly users on its Paytm super app rose 48% for two months ending May.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares sombre ahead of Fed rate hike decision

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

Nepra agrees to let KE recover Rs9bn from consumers

Karachi again deprived of its due share?

Sindh raises development outlay by 40pc

Sindh presents deficit budget

Read more stories