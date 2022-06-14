Pakistan committed to expanding cooperation with Iran in energy sector: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said Pakistan was committed to strengthening its cooperation with Iran in the energy sector through the import of additional electricity.

Bilawal, who left for Iran on Tuesday morning for a two-day visit, along with a political and economic delegation, elaborated on his discussion with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian while addressing a joint presser in Tehran.

The foreign minister said that the two ministers discussed the "entire gauntlet" of bilateral relations and identified ways to enhance them further in order to match their true potential in areas such as trade, investment, connectivity, border management, cultural and education cooperation.

“I am glad that Pakistan and Iran have come closer to resolving one of the major obstacles in the expansion of bilateral trade through the operationalization of barter trade mechanism, formalization of cross-border exchanges through the opening of new border crossings, and promotion of trade through border market places,” Bilawal said.

He said people of the two countries had a long historic relationship, sharing religious, cultural, and other bonds, adding that “his country, his party, and his family, have a longstanding relationship with the people of Iran and I look forward to improving and enhancing the relationship between the two countries.”

“I am looking forward to my first bilateral visit to Iran,” he added.

Bilawal said Pakistan wanted to increase its economic activity with all countries and was focusing on economic diplomacy. He said that there has been a lot of cooperation in the past with Iran and Pakistan looking forward to enhancing this cooperation.

“We want to enhance progress on border markets and go a long way to facilitate commercial activity on both ends and I am looking forward to having meaningful conversations with my counterparts to unlock the true potential of the economic relationship,” he noted.

The foreign minister said despite the connectivity, shared borders, cultures, and history, there was a lot more potential for both sides to enhance tourism.

“I really hope that we will be able to discuss these issues, enhance the modes and means of transport between the two countries, and encourage not only obviously religious and spiritual tourism between the two countries but also economic tourism and people-to-people activities.”

Commenting on the situation in Afghanistan, he said that Afghanistan was on everyone’s mind, particularly those in the region or in the neighborhood who were directly impacted by the developments in Afghanistan.

“I am sure I would have deep meaningful conversations on this topic as well,” the foreign minister said.

Bilawal said that during his two-day stay in Iran, he would hold a detailed exchange of views with his Iranian counterpart on all areas of mutual interest.

He will also call on the Iranian president and meet other dignitaries. He will also visit Mashhad on Wednesday.