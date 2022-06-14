ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
2-day visit starts today: Bilawal to take up trade, power supply with Iranian FM

Recorder Report 14 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave on a two-day official visit to Iran on Tuesday (today) to exchange views on issues of mutual interest including trade and economic ties, electricity supply from Iran, border sustenance markets, road and rail connectivity.

“At the invitation of Foreign Minister Dr Amir Abdollahian, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will undertake his first official visit to Iran on 14-15 June 2022,” said Foreign Office in a statement.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold a detailed exchange of views with his Iranian counterpart on all areas of mutual interest. He will also call on the president of Iran and meet other dignitaries. The foreign minister will visit Mashhad on 15 June 2022.

“During the delegation-level talks, the two sides will review all facets of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, electricity supply from Iran, border sustenance markets, road and rail connectivity, and facilitation of Zaireen,” it stated, adding that they will also review regional security situation with a particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and South Asia as well as combating Islamophobia.

Bilawal’s visit to Iran is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. The last meeting between the two foreign ministers was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos on 26 May 2022, it added.

“Pakistan and Iran enjoy close cooperative ties, based on shared geography, cultural affinities, and historic people-to-people linkages,” it stated, adding that these fraternal relations have been further strengthened through frequent high-level exchanges.

The two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022, it added.

