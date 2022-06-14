Sindh unveils Rs1,714-billion budget with 'no new taxes'

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presented on Tuesday Rs1,714-billion budget for fiscal year 2022-23 and announced that no new taxes have been imposed while some previous ones have been rationalised.

In a meeting of the provincial assembly, he said that the current expenditure during next fiscal year will amount to Rs1.254 trillion while development budget is fixed at Rs459.65 billion.

In addition, Rs332b have been earmarked for provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP) and education sector would receive Rs34.2 billion. Moreover, Rs23.3 billion have been allocated for health sector, Rs59.36 billion for sanitation, Rs42.7 billion for agriculture and irrigation and Rs100.64 for transport.

Sindh budget today

The government has allocated Rs26.85 billion for a pro-poor relief package. To address the looming issue for food insecurity, a subsidy worth Rs23.324 billion has been fixed for wheat.

According to Shah, Sindh is offering farmers the highest wheat support price among all provinces at Rs2,200 per 40 kg.

Meanwhile, he stated that Rs2.552 billion was allocated for seeds, fertiliser and pesticide subsidy in 2021-22 and this amount has been raised to Rs3 billion for next fiscal year.

Shah also announced 15% ad-hoc relief to the government employees. He added that the government has decided to raise salaries by 15% but it was waiting for other provincial budgets because it wanted to offer the highest increase among all provinces.

Moreover, he announced a 5% increase in pensions along with rationalisation of sales tax on services.

“Farmers are facing problems and increase in price of essential commodities is adding to their woes,” he said. “Therefore, social and agricultural uplift is a part of this budget.”

Objective

As part of the post-COVID recovery, a two-pronged strategy has been formulated. On one hand, the plan will focus on low income and social sector while on the other, infrastructure development will be prioritised, he said.

Moreover, the primary aim of the provincial budget 2022-23 is to improve health, law and order, infrastructure and irrigation in the province.

“The priority of the government is to provide relief to the public. To fulfill this, we are not imposing any new taxes for the second successive year,” he said. “In addition, cotton fee, professional tax and entertainment duty have been waived off for 2022-23. Infrastructure development cess for export units has been waived as well.”

“We will ensure economic and political stability in the province,” he said. “Sindh was subjected to neglect and disregard in the past 3.5 years but despite the hardships, we gave as much relief to people as possible.”

Achievements

Speaking about the achievements of the provincial government over the past one year, the chief minister highlighted that Rescue 1122 service was launched and Green Line Metro Bus was operationalised.

“Construction on Orange Line is nearing completion and the government of Sindh has launched the Peoples Bus Service to facilitate the public,” he said. “Around 211 schemes were completed by the Works and Services Department.”