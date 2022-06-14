Sindh budget today

KARACHI: The Sindh government will present its budget for fiscal year 2022-23 on Tuesday (today) with an allocation of Rs 459.68 billion for the development projects in the province, it was learnt on Monday. According to the budget documents, the province will start 1,652 new development projects while it will continue executing 2,506 ongoing projects.

Last year, the provincial government had earmarked Rs 329 billion for the development programme.

The budget proposes to set aside Rs 332.16 billion under the head of Annual Development Programme (ADP). For districts, Rs 30 billion have been allocated.

The budget documents also include Rs 51.50 billion in the ADP from foreign funding, the province is expected to receive. The federal government will provide Rs 6.2 billion to the province under the head of PSDP.

The budget proposes to allocate Rs 253 billion for the ongoing 2506 projects while suggesting to set aside Rs 79 billion for new 1652 development programmes. Overall, it has been suggested to earmark Rs 332.15 billion for 4158 projects.