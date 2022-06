56 Customs officers to get cash rewards for good performance

ISLAMABAD: The Collectorate of Customs Appraisement & Facilitation (South), Karachi has selected 56 officers/officials for cash reward for their best performance during third quarter of current financial year.

According to official correspondence, the selected officers/officials who fall in category “A” will be awarded two basic salaries and category “B” one basic salary.

The names of Principle Appraisers who have been selected for rewards are; (i) Tariq Aziz; (ii) Taufique Ahmed Shaikh; (iii) Haris Ahmed Khan; (iv) Shahrukh Ikhlaq Sidqqui; and (v) Imran Aslam Gul.

The Appraising Officers who will receive rewards are; (i) Maqsod Ahmed; (ii) Muhammad Nadeem; (iii) Safdar Zaman Munnan; (iv) Khaleeq-ur-Rehman; (v) Qaiser Nadeem Chattha; (vi) Raza Abbas; (vii) Asif Shah; (viii) Mushtaq Ahmed; (ix) Muhammad Bilal; (x) Saud Ali Akhtar; (xi) Arif Rizvi; (xii) Junaid Khan; (xiii) Tariq Usman; (xiv) Khizra Saeed; (xv) Zeshan Danish; (xvi) Shakeel John and (xvii) Zia-ur-Rehman.

Other officials who will get rewards are; Mazhar Ali, Munsif Ali, Nazar Abbas, Irfan Thahim, Ghous Bux Leghari, Nasrullah Tareen, Zaheeruddin Babar, Mr. Murtaza, Naveed Ahmed, Zareen Khan, Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Jumma, Abrar Hussain, Muhammad Nawaz, Qamar Zaman, Shahhabuddin Jokhio, Nisar Ahmed Khan, Aftab Minhas, Ahmed Mallahm Sajjad Ali Daher, Muhammad Atif, Mehtab Ahmed, Iftikhar Ali, Noman, Syed Adil Ali, Shoaib Ahmed, Faraz Khan, moin Danish, Amjad Mehmood, Muhammad Uzair, Raha Hafeez Rehman, Zeeshaullah, Hashim Gul and Amjad Hanan.

