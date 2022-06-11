ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IMF still has concerns over Pakistan budget: Miftah Ismail

  • Finance minister says lender concerned about fuel subsidies, a widening current account deficit, and the need to raise more direct taxes.
Reuters 11 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Saturday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed concern about the country's recently unveiled budget, but the government is confident it can make changes to satisfy the lender.

Pakistan is looking to getting a staff level agreement with the IMF this month, Miftah Ismail said.

It unveiled a 9.5 trillion Pakistani rupee ($47.12 billion) budget for 2022-23 on Friday aimed at tight fiscal consolidation in a bid to convince the IMF to restart much-needed bailout payments.

"There are still some concerns the IMF has about our budget and numbers and stuff like that," Ismail said in an interview at his office in Islamabad.

He said the IMF was concerned about fuel subsidies, a widening current account deficit, and the need to raise more direct taxes.

Fuel subsides have been cut in the last two weeks, and the remaining support is expected to be removed in coming days.

Proposed budget estimates also seek to rein in the current account deficit, but direct tax revenues remain a concern and Ismail said "slight differences" remain there.

Post-budget press conference: Fiscal tightening on the cards

IMF's resident representative in Islamabad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ismail said Pakistan would seek to allay the concerns before the budget has to be passed by parliament. Pakistan's financial year runs from July 1 to June 30.

"If there are some changes that we need to make to bring them onboard, we shall do so," he said.

Pakistan is halfway through a $6 billion, 39-month IMF programme which has stalled over the lender's concerns over the status of some of its objectives, including fiscal consolidation.

Pakistan urgently needs funds in the face of dwindling foreign exchange reserves, which have reached $9.2 billion - enough for less than 45 days of imports.

IMF Miftah Ismail Federal Budget 2022 23 budget 2022 2023

Comments

1000 characters

IMF still has concerns over Pakistan budget: Miftah Ismail

Post-budget press conference: Fiscal tightening on the cards

Rise in salaries, pensions of govt employees to cost kitty Rs100bn: Miftah

Russia says it has shot down three Ukrainian war planes

PIA suspends flight operation to Damascus

Biden says Ukraine's Zelensky 'didn't want to hear' warnings about invasion

PM Shehbaz asks NA speaker to hold discussion on sanctity of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

1.5pc dip: Education gets Rs90.556bn

Finance Bill laid before Senate amid opposition’s protest

455pc hike in PL proposed

Read more stories