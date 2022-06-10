Timely execution of schemes: PM forms body to review projects in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a Steering Committee to periodically review the Gwadar’s initiatives in order to ensure smooth and timely execution of projects in Gwadar.

The Steering Committee has been constituted after Prime Minister’s visit to Gwadar on June 3, 2022, during which different issues related to infrastructure and provision of security to the Chinese nationals came under discussion.

The composition of the Steering Committee shall be as follows: (i) Prime Minister, Chairman/ Convener; (ii) Chief Minister, Balochistan-Member; (iii) Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives - Member; (iv) Federal Minister for Power - Member; (v) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs - Member; (vi) Federal Minister for Communications – Member; (vii) Syed Tariq Fatemi, SAPM - Member; (viii) Secretary, Finance – Member; (ix) Secretary, Foreign Affairs - Member; (x) Secretary Interior - Member; (xi) Secretary Power - Member; (xii) Secretary Aviation - Member; (xiii) Secretary Communications - Member; (xiv) Secretary Planning - Member; (xv) Secretary IT & Telecommunication – Member; (xvi) Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) - Member; (xvii) Chief Secretary Balochistan – Member; (xviii) Chairman, Gwadar Port Authority - Member; (xix) Chairman, Gwadar Development Authority - Member; and (xx) Additional Secretary-III Prime Minister’s Office - Member/ Secretary.

Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the Steering Committee shall be as follows: (i) to review the development initiatives for Gwadar and its adjoining areas; (ii) to facilitate inter-ministerial coordination and remove bottlenecks for smooth execution of projects in Gwadar; (iii) consider/approve the modalities for execution and finalisation of projects in Gwadar; (iv) any other related issues(s), which require consideration of the Steering Committee; (v) Steering Committee may co-opt any other member(s) as per requirement; and (vi) Steering Committee shall meet every two weeks Further necessary action may be taken accordingly.

During his visit to Gwadar, the PM directed that Planning Division to - ensure release of requisite funds to the Government of Balochistan/Gwadar Development Authority.

He also directed that GDA shall ensure completion phase-III of Water Supply & Distribution Scheme for Gwadar latest by September 30, 2022. A third party inspection mechanism shall be introduced to ensure quality of works.

Other decisions taken in a meeting presided over by the Prime Minister are as follows: (i) Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives shall hold meeting with Chinese side to finalise modalities for execution of 5 MGD Desalination Project for Gwadar town through G2G arrangement; (ii) NHA shall award tender of M-8 Section (Awaran-NAL) as per law without any further delay; (iii) Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company (PIDCL) shall be made operational within one month; (iv) it was noted that progress on New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) was slow. To achieve completion of works at an early date, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives shall hold a meeting with Beijing Urban Construction Group and other relevant organisations (CAA, QESCO etc) to work out fast track execution plan of the project; (v) the work on Turbat Airport shall be expedited by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and completed within the prescribed timelines; (vi) Minister Planning shall hold meeting with PIA to finalise the pricing model of fares for airports in Balochistan so as to achieve higher traffic volumes and enhanced air connectivity of the province; (vii) in order to improve business viability of Gwadar Port, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives shall hold a meeting with China Port Holding Company Limited (COPHCL) & GPA and seek a business and marketing plan from COPHCL & GPA also covering the execution/financing modalities of much required dredging works at Gwadar Port; (viii) Minister for Planning in consultation with Chinese side shall work out business plan for (a) provision of good quality solar panels along with after sales services and /or (b) provision of electricity to Gwadar and its adjoining towns /villages through Solar Parks based on appropriate financial model; (ix) minister shall also hold a meeting on the issue of Customs check posts – in Balochistan and submit proposal to address grievances of local population; (x) 2000 deserving fisherman shall be provided engines for fishing boats free of cost. The selection of beneficiaries shall be undertaken through a transparent balloting process based on a well-defined criterion; and (xi) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Government of Balochistan shall actively pursue the Iranian side for execution of agreement for supply of 100 MW (additional) electricity.

