Defective meters to be replaced soon: Fesco

FAISALABAD: Faisal-abad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) is striving hard to facilitate its consumers all over the...
Press Release 10 Jun, 2022

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) is striving hard to facilitate its consumers all over the Fesco region, and orders have been issued for the immediate replacement of the defective meters, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed. He was addressing an E-court on facebook at Fesco headquarters here on Thursday.

He directed the field staff for early solution of power related issues of consumers and uninterrupted electricity supply should be their top priority so that Fesco could emerge as a consumer friendly company.

He appealed to the consumers to cooperate for the suppression of power thieves so that power theft from Fesco could be completely eradicated and consumers could get relief. He further said that apart from monitoring cell 118, toll free numbers 0800-66554 are working round the clock for redressal of electricity complaints.

At the start of the online E-court, the chief executive quoted the first E-court performance and said that 96 percent of consumer complaints were resolved. Meanwhile, over 45 consumers from all over the Fesco region including Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar informed the CEO about their electricity related problems.

