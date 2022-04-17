ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Charge sheet, inquiries against Ahad Cheema withdrawn

INP 17 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government on Saturday withdrew the charge sheet against director general of Lahore Development Authority Ahad Khan Cheema. The federal government notified that all pending inquiries against Ahad Khan Cheema have been dismissed.

In April last year, Ahad Cheema was released from jail after a pre-conviction incarceration spanning over three years in connection with three references filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Ahad Cheema was the first high-profile arrest in Punjab by the NAB before the general elections of 2018. A BPS-19 PAS officer, Cheema was the head of the Lahore Development Authority during the last PML-N government.

Also, in recognition of his services in constructing the Lahore metro, Cheema was conferred the award of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Charge sheet Ahad Cheema

