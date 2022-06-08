Week of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee underway in Pakistan

The Queen’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee celebrations got under way at the British High Commission in Islamabad, stated a press release issued on Wednesday.

It was the first in a series of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee week that will also see birthday events in Karachi and Lahore — the latter closing with a performance from Qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The queen's Platinum Jubilee: in numbers

Hosted by British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, the event in Islamabad was attended by Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif as chief guest along with other senior ministers, foreign dignitaries and celebrities. During his speech the High Commissioner reminded guests of Her Majesty’s life dedicated to service.

Events across the world have been marking Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and her 70 years of service to the people of the UK, the Realms and the Commonwealth, added the statement.

"It is also the year marking 75 years of Pakistan and UK’s bilateral relationship. As part of the Platinum Jubilee on the weekend of June 4-5, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the British High Commission lit a beacon to celebrate the occasion at the same time as it was done in the Commonwealth capitals."

The Pakistan Monument in Islamabad was also lit up in purple, the colour of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The event also underlined Pakistan and the UK’s 75-year partnership, underscored people-to-people links, a 1.6 million Pakistani diaspora in the UK, 500,000 approximate annual visits in both directions, and around 100,000 British nationals based in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the phone and welcomed the United Kingdom and Pakistan’s strong partnership over the past 75 years. They agreed to strengthen those ties further and boost trade and investment.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner CMG said that Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of servant leadership show a remarkable record of integrity, hard work and selflessness that are needed more than ever today.

"We are honoured to celebrate her Birthday, her Platinum Jubilee and also 75 years of deep UK-Pakistan relations.”

Beaming Queen Elizabeth waves to crowds as Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin

The Queen is the oldest and longest living reigning monarch - only two years to go until she has reigned longer than Louis XIV of France. She is the UK’s top diplomat - undertaking over 260 official visits overseas, including nearly 100 state visits. She has made two visits to Pakistan - one in 1961 and then in 1997.

On June 2, 2022, the UK celebrated the milestone of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70th year as the UK’s Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth.

More than 2,022 beacons were lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, and one in each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries in recognition of the Queen’s long service.

Picnics, parade to end Queen Elizabeth II’s historic jubilee