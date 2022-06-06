ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Picnics, parade to end Queen Elizabeth II’s historic jubilee

AFP 06 Jun, 2022

LONDON: The curtain comes down on four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s historic Platinum Jubilee on Sunday, in a finale of picnics, a public parade and a pop serenade.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran wraps up a day-long pageant in central London with a rendition of his 2017 hit “Perfect”, capping a long-weekend of festivities combining military pomp and tradition with music and culture.

Across the country, more than 10 million people braved overcast skies to share food with friends, family and neighbours to mark the 96-year-old monarch’s record-breaking 70-year reign.

It was unclear if the queen will attend any events Sunday after she was forced to skip events on the previous two days because of increasing difficulties walking and standing.

At a star-studded music concert outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday she put in a surprise on-screen appearance, taking tea with the beloved children’s book and film character Paddington Bear.

In the pre-recorded video, she tapped out the drumbeat of rock band Queen’s “We Will Rock You” — the concert’s opening number — on a fine china teacup and saucer to get the party started.

The clip, in which the monarch jokingly revealed that she keeps a marmalade sandwich in her handbag, had been viewed 1.7 million times on the royals’ official YouTube channel by Sunday morning.

A peak of 13.4 million viewers watched the concert on television, the BBC said.

The queen previously made a cameo with James Bond actor Daniel Craig for the opening of the London 2012 Olympics.

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee celebrations UK public parade

Comments

1000 characters

Picnics, parade to end Queen Elizabeth II’s historic jubilee

Economy: PM for ‘grand dialogue’

PTI rejects PM’s offer

Timely 5G rollout hinges on political stability

Much to govt’s chagrin, IK returns to Islamabad

Information about beneficial owners: PPRA issues regulations

PAMA concerned at new mechanism introduced by SBP

US to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s comments denounced

PKR makes a gain

BD port depot fire kills 49, injures 300

Read more stories