PARTLY FACETIOUS: IK has his own interpretation of everything

“I would urge The Khan to recruit some Gullu Butts.”

“Hey he has three suicide bombers lined up – at least three I have heard myself and anyone willing to pay the ultimate price, his own life…”

“I thought The Khan had the women vote and I say this because he was the idol for many women when he played cricket, inside and outside the country, and….”

“Women suicide bombers are rare — yes, yes, I know about the case in Karachi but that is kinda rare…anyway I don’t understand why you reckon he needs Gullu Butts…”

“A Gullu Butt is like the British James Bond — he can be dormant for years when the party is not in need of his services…”

“You mean when the party is not in power?”

“Yes, in politics one can be in one day and out another…a Gullu Butt will then reemerge. A suicide bomber is gone for good if you know what I mean.”

“Right; The Khan has his own interpretation of everything under the sun but surely when assessing the success of suicide bombers there is only one interpretation that history has taught us: a suicide bomber is one who feels helpless to bring about change and merely wants to bring attention to his sacrifice so that greater powers than the one the bomber is trying to defeat will put pressure…”

“Yep I understand. The Palestinian suicide bombers have failed to change Israeli policy.”

“I reckon that’s because the Americans are on the Israeli side…oh do you think this is a way for The Khan’s three suicide bombers to protest against US intervention in ousting The Khan…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway if Afridi, Ghulam Sarwar and an Advocate whose name I forget blow themselves up in a busy market street the establishment would say come back Imran Khan?”

“Well no, I guess not, so you support the threat made by The Graduate from Montecito who warned that there would be repercussions if The Khan is not left alone and….”

“That guy is not a Gullu Butt — he ain’t gonna scare anyone leave alone The Rana so…”

“So what is he?”

“I’d say he is close to a Gully boy.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022