SHC accepts Dua Zehra’s marriage, disposes of case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday accepted the marriage of Dua Zehra and declared Zaheer Ahmad as her husband.

Dua Zehra appeared before the Sindh High Court and recorded her statement saying that she was not kidnapped. Rather she contracted Nikkah with Zaheer Ahmad with her free will. She said she was an adult, 18-year-old and had attained the legal age to contract marriage.

After hearing Dua’s statement, the court accepted her union with Zaheer and pronounced that Dua Zehra’s kidnapping case had been disposed of.

Dua Zehra requested the court that she wanted to go with her husband Zaheer. She refused to meet her parents.

But Dua’s mother pleaded that she wanted to meet her daughter. On this, the judge said what could he do when the girl did not want to meet her mother. However, later he said that if parents wanted to meet Dua, they could meet her.

Emotional scenes could be witnessed in the court when Dua’s mother kept on calling the name of her daughter but Dua ignored her.

The petitioner’s lawyer pleaded with the court that Dua’s medical examination should be conducted to ascertain her real age.

However, the Sindh advocate general disagreed saying nothing of this sort was written in law.

But the court ordered medical examination of Dua to ascertain her age.

The Sindh AG contended that it was not his province case, rather it was a case of Punjab. He said the girl herself confessed that she left her house with her own free will.

The court wondered how the police wrote Dua’s age as 10-year-old.

The judge asked the authorities to shift Dua Zehra to the shelter room. He also stopped police from arresting Zaheer.