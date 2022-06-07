ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
ASL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.85%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.49%)
GGL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.81%)
GTECH 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.54%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.7%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
PTC 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
SNGP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.88%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
TPL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.14%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.54%)
TREET 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
TRG 77.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.19%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 55.6 (1.37%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 255.3 (1.76%)
KSE100 41,577 Increased By 262.3 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,868 Increased By 134.6 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC accepts Dua Zehra’s marriage, disposes of case

INP 07 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday accepted the marriage of Dua Zehra and declared Zaheer Ahmad as her husband.

Dua Zehra appeared before the Sindh High Court and recorded her statement saying that she was not kidnapped. Rather she contracted Nikkah with Zaheer Ahmad with her free will. She said she was an adult, 18-year-old and had attained the legal age to contract marriage.

After hearing Dua’s statement, the court accepted her union with Zaheer and pronounced that Dua Zehra’s kidnapping case had been disposed of.

Dua Zehra requested the court that she wanted to go with her husband Zaheer. She refused to meet her parents.

But Dua’s mother pleaded that she wanted to meet her daughter. On this, the judge said what could he do when the girl did not want to meet her mother. However, later he said that if parents wanted to meet Dua, they could meet her.

Emotional scenes could be witnessed in the court when Dua’s mother kept on calling the name of her daughter but Dua ignored her.

The petitioner’s lawyer pleaded with the court that Dua’s medical examination should be conducted to ascertain her real age.

However, the Sindh advocate general disagreed saying nothing of this sort was written in law.

But the court ordered medical examination of Dua to ascertain her age.

The Sindh AG contended that it was not his province case, rather it was a case of Punjab. He said the girl herself confessed that she left her house with her own free will.

The court wondered how the police wrote Dua’s age as 10-year-old.

The judge asked the authorities to shift Dua Zehra to the shelter room. He also stopped police from arresting Zaheer.

Sindh High Court Dua Zehra Zaheer Ahmad contract marriage

Comments

1000 characters

SHC accepts Dua Zehra’s marriage, disposes of case

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

India’s BJP-RSS combine faces ME furore

India’s diplomat summoned

NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

Read more stories