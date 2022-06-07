Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 06, 2022). ==================================== BR...
07 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 06, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,577.21
High: 41,675.81
Low: 41,030.95
Net Change: 262.33
Volume (000): 95,389
Value (000): 3,741,624
Makt Cap (000) 1,653,032,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,605.84
NET CH (-) 178.64
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,026.56
NET CH (+) 74.63
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,201.53
NET CH (+) 27.97
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,197.48
NET CH (+) 41.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,630.75
NET CH (+) 48.66
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,253.18
NET CH (+) 35.15
------------------------------------
As on: 06-June-2022
====================================
