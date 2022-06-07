KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 06, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,577.21 High: 41,675.81 Low: 41,030.95 Net Change: 262.33 Volume (000): 95,389 Value (000): 3,741,624 Makt Cap (000) 1,653,032,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,605.84 NET CH (-) 178.64 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,026.56 NET CH (+) 74.63 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,201.53 NET CH (+) 27.97 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,197.48 NET CH (+) 41.49 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,630.75 NET CH (+) 48.66 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,253.18 NET CH (+) 35.15 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-June-2022 ====================================

