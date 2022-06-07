ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 06, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 07 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 06, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,577.21
High:                      41,675.81
Low:                       41,030.95
Net Change:                   262.33
Volume (000):                 95,389
Value (000):               3,741,624
Makt Cap (000)         1,653,032,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,605.84
NET CH                    (-) 178.64
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,026.56
NET CH                     (+) 74.63
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,201.53
NET CH                     (+) 27.97
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,197.48
NET CH                     (+) 41.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,630.75
NET CH                     (+) 48.66
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,253.18
NET CH                     (+) 35.15
------------------------------------
As on:                  06-June-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Cement Index BR Oil and Gas Index

