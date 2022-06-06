Bani Gala was centre of corruption during PTI's govt: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that the Bani Gala residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was the centre of corruption during the PTI's government, Aaj News reported.

Addressing her party’s social media team in Lahore, Maryam used the unverified audio recording between real-estate tycoon Malik Riaz and his daughter to support her claims.

The tape that was leaked on Sunday, allegedly showed former First Lady Bushra Bibi refusing to accept a three-three-carat diamond ring and demanding a five-carat one from the Riaz family. Later, Malik Riaz rebuffed the tape as fake.

Maryam claimed that Farah Khan, who was a close friend of Bushra Bibi, acted as Imran Khan's frontwoman to carry out corrupt activities.

"This is a small case which is enough to open the eyes of the nation and the world. Everyone should know the extent of bribery that took place [under Imran Khan's nose] for each job placement, appointment, or transfer in Punjab," she added.

Referring to the previous government's performance, the PML-N leader said that Khan not only failed to deliver in the last four years but could not present an account of his performance during his tenure either.

She added that the country was about to default and the foreign exchange reserves were empty because of Khan's ineffective economic policies.

"The previous government wreaked havoc on every sector and incidents involving terrorism witnessed a rise," she said, adding that Pakistan is at a stage where her party is not concerned about its politics but about saving the country.

Maryam said that the coalition government had to make difficult decisions due to the agreement between Khan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

She further said that electricity load-shedding in the country was happening due to the circular debt, which had reached Rs2.4 trillion.