Imran Khan's 'armed movement' more dangerous than terrorism: Maryam

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that Imran Khan's "armed movement" has become more dangerous than terrorism, stressing that a new "Radd-ul-Fasaad" operation needed to be launched against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chairman, Aaj News reported.

"It's jihad to stop what Imran Khan is doing," she said while addressing the party workers in Murree.

"What is the purpose of this armed struggle?" she asked, referring to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan's statement where he announced using the provincial force in PTI's next long march.

"The Chief Minister's statement means that he wants to attack Pakistan," she said.

Responding to Imran Khan's earlier remarks that his political struggle amounted to jihad, Maryam said that PTI's chairman should bring his children back and "make them stand on the front line of jihadists."

The PML-N leader said that Pakistan doesn't have money to end the ongoing load shedding because Imran Khan's government destroyed the country's economy in the last four years.

"Shehbaz Sharif is working day and night to end load shedding in the country," she said, adding the country's economy is on the ventilator.

Maryam said that Pakistan has suffered a lot in the last several years due to the outgoing government's divisive policies.

She said that PTI's government handed over the reins of the country’s economy to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The previous government laid traps for us," she said, adding: "Imran Khan signed an agreement with the IMF to increase the price of petrol."

The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan turned Pakistan's friends into enemies due to a failed foreign policy.

Maryam alleged that while in power, Imran Khan was trying to steal the next election with the help of some people.

She claimed that PTI's chairman wants the establishment's help to save himself. "The number he was calling had changed," she revealed.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI chairman is looking for a "Saqib Nisar" in the judiciary to save his politics. "This will not help you as well," she said.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that a case would be registered against PTI long march as “it was a criminal act that is punishable by Pakistan’s penal code.”

In a press conference held earlier on Tuesday, he highlighted that a subcommittee of the Cabinet had been formed to investigate the long march and it would brief the Cabinet for further proceedings if PTI was found to be the malefactor.

“This was not a march or a democratic movement. It was a criminal act,” he said. “We will use audio and video evidence released by PTI and I hope a case will be registered against it.”

He blamed PTI for lying and misleading the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a bid to secure an order to hold a protest in the D Chowk.

“The apex court-ordered removal of blockages and the demand was fulfilled,” he said. “As soon as PTI received the permission from the Supreme Court, the march headed for D Chowk where 3,000 to 4,000 people were waiting for it.”