Imran Khan's arrest will lead to ‘uncontrollable chaos’ in country: Sheikh Rashid

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest will lead to an "uncontrollable chaos" in the country, Aaj News reported.

Speaking to media persons outside the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's residence in Bani Gala, Sheikh Rashid said that several key decisions regarding elections, protests against inflation, and the former premier's expected arrest were made during the PTI’s core committee’s meeting, which he attended as a guest member.

The former interior minister said that the incumbent government has committed a blunder by using force against peaceful protesters of the Azadi March on May 25, adding that another misadventure of arresting Imran Khan will lead the country to an “uncontrollable chaos.”

His remarks come in response to interior minister Rana Sanaullah's statement that police personnel who are protecting Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence will arrest him "with great enthusiasm once his bail ends."

Earlier today, in a series of tweets, the minister welcomed Imran Khan to Islamabad, saying that PTI's chairman was being offered security as per the law by the federal government.

Sheikh Rashid told reporters that the PTI had prepared a comprehensive strategy regarding Imran Khan’s much-anticipated arrest.

“It was decided that none of the PTI lawmakers who submitted their resignations to the former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser will appear before the current speaker."

Imran Khan gets protective bail from Peshawar High Court

“We don’t accept the current ‘imported setup’. Therefore, none of us will appear before the Speaker tomorrow,” he said, adding that the PTI’s spokesperson will share more details in this regard.

The AWM chief said that the coalition government had come into power to get their names cleared in corruption cases. He said that the nation knows how they have weakened their cases in FIA, and changed the NAB laws to shut down their cases.

He said that those who claimed to reduce inflation have raised it multifold by increasing the price of petrol products by Rs60 per litre, and electricity by Rs10 per unit.

Rashid said that the upcoming budget will bring a new wave of inflation that will make life even more miserable for the common man.