Imran Khan's police detail will arrest him 'with enthusiasm' once his bail ends: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that the police personnel who are protecting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence will arrest the former premier "with great enthusiasm once his bail ends."

In a series of tweets, the minister welcomed Imran Khan to Islamabad, saying that PTI's chairman was being offered security as per the law by the federal government.

"Imran Niazi has been named as the accused in more than two dozen cases of riots, sedition, spreading chaos, and armed attacks on the federation," he tweeted.

Imran Khan gets protective bail from Peshawar High Court

“A person who instigates mischief in the country, who has complete disregard for moral and democratic values, and who even calls his opponents traitors and Yazid. How can such a person be the head of a political party in a democratic society?” the minister added.

“This is a moment of reflection for the whole nation,” he wrote.

Earlier this week, Imran Khan received a protective bail from the Peshawar High Court for cases registered against his party's recent long march to Islamabad.

The bail will expire on June 25. Khan had approached the Peshawar High Court to secure the bail, where he had met with Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan.

After Khan called off the long march on May 26 for fear that the situation was getting violent, several cases were registered against him and his party for turning violent and clashing with law enforcement agencies.

On May 25, PTI kicked off its long march, and workers from different cities of the country reached the federal capital.

The government had attempted to prevent the convoy led by Khan from reaching the capital by shutting down all entry and exit points around the city but was forced to allow in the protesters by an emergency Supreme Court order.

Call elections: Imran gives six-day deadline to government

On Thursday morning, the PTI chairman ended the rally and warned the government to stage fresh elections or face more mass protests.

Later, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was hopeful that a case would be registered against the long march as “it was a criminal act that is punishable by Pakistan’s penal code.”

This was not a march or a democratic movement. It was a criminal act,” he said.

Sanaullah said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was out to storm the red zone and “his agenda is to split the nation.”

He also underlined that resources owned by the government and ministries were used in the march.

“They did not want to protest or hold a political activity. Rather, they wanted to spread anarchy and seize the capital city to turn the government dysfunctional,” he emphasised. “Parliament lodges were used as guest houses for the march.”