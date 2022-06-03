US doesn't want a strong govt in Pakistan: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that the United States has imposed an "imported government" in the country because it serves their interest, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a large gathering in Bunner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Imran alleged that the US connived with local players to topple his government so that they could impose a "puppet government" in Pakistan.

"Such weak and toothless government suits foreign powers who want to cause economic chaos and hardship for our people and weaken the state of Pakistan."

Imran has for months maintained that a West-led conspiracy was responsible for his ouster from government two months ago, which took place via a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. He famously flashed a piece of paper during a rally on March 27, which he said was a letter proving this.

He claimed the letter carried details of a meeting between Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu and Pakistan's ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, in which the former allegedly threatened Pakistan. Washington has denied the charge on multiple occasions.

Will point out how govt is 'willing tool' in US conspiracy: Imran

Speaking about the current wave inflation after a Rs60 per litre hike in petrol price and Rs9 per unit in electricity prices, Imran said that his government faced similar pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but he made alternative arrangements to reduce power and oil prices to provide relief to the masses.

"Our government was also under pressure from the IMF to increase petrol and power prices to manage the deficit, however, instead of hiking prices, we cut development funds to provide subsidy to the masses."

Imran said he was able to take such brave decisions because he has no property abroad to be worried about.

"These puppets can never take such a decision because they fear for their ill-gotten money stashed abroad."

Khan said that he had warned the "neutrals" that the adventurism against his government would badly affect the country's economy, but their decision to maintain neutrality is proving fatal for economy.

Commenting on the calls for a treason case against him, Imran said that those who are themselves compromised cannot lodge a treason case.

"How could those who connived with Modi and Hussain Haqqani against Pakistan could run a treason case against me," Khan said, adding that these pressure tactics could not hold him back.

The PTI chief said that the ‘imported government’ is bent on destroying the anti-corruption drive in Pakistan, and rig the next general elections by influencing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Earlier, Imran said in a tweet that he will reveal how the government is a "willing tool being used by US regime change conspirators" when he addresses a rally in Buner.

"I will be pointing out how imported government is a willing tool being used by US regime change conspirators, especially those foreign interests who want to cause economic chaos and hardship for our people and weaken the state of Pakistan," the ex-prime minister tweeted.

The PTI chairman had earlier said he will hold a nationwide protest after Friday prayers on June 3 "against imported government's anti-people policies of massive price hikes".

Meanwhile, he has also been pressurising the government to dissolve the National Assembly and call general elections.