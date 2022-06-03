ANL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.62%)
ASC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.16%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.24%)
AVN 72.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.6%)
BOP 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.22%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.31%)
GGGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.86%)
GGL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.53%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.93%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-9.26%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.8%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.69%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.17%)
SNGP 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.42%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.29%)
TPLP 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.01%)
TREET 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.91%)
TRG 75.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.26%)
UNITY 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.85%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -103.4 (-2.47%)
BR30 14,608 Decreased By -555.3 (-3.66%)
KSE100 41,302 Decreased By -936 (-2.22%)
KSE30 15,750 Decreased By -358.8 (-2.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Will point out how govt is 'willing tool' in US conspiracy: Imran

  • Former PM will address a jalsa in Buner district later today
BR Web Desk Updated 03 Jun, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that he will reveal how the government is a "willing tool being used by US regime change conspirators" when he addresses a rally in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa later today.

"I will be pointing out how imported government is a willing tool being used by US regime change conspirators, especially those foreign interests who want to cause economic chaos and hardship for our people and weaken the state of Pakistan," the ex-prime minister tweeted.

Imran has for months maintained that a West-led conspiracy was responsible for his ouster from government two months ago, which took place via a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. He famously flashed a piece of paper during a rally on March 27, which he said was a letter proving this.

He claimed the letter carried details of a meeting between Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu and Pakistan's ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, in which the former allegedly threatened Pakistan. Washington has denied the charge on multiple occasions.

Imran's latest statement comes after the government said it is increasing petroleum prices by another Rs30 per litre, taking it to its highest level, to meet an International Monetary Fund (IMF) condition for the revival of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Imran had earlier said he will hold a nationwide protest after Friday prayers on June 3 "against imported government's anti-people policies of massive price hikes".

Meanwhile he has also been pressurising the government to dissolve the National Assembly and call general elections.

protest petrol PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Will point out how govt is 'willing tool' in US conspiracy: Imran

Staggered payments: Govt decides to convince Chinese firms

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Shaukat Tarin suggests buying Russian oil, reducing margins of refineries

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day as fighting rages

Turkey officially changes name at UN to 'Turkiye'

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Read more stories