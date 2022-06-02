ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.95%)
ASL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.08%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.6%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.45%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.4%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PRL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
PTC 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.8%)
TREET 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WAVES 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
BR100 4,182 Decreased By -62.8 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -271.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,238 Decreased By -518.1 (-1.21%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Anderson sparks New Zealand collapse in 1st Test

AFP Updated 02 Jun, 2022

LONDON: England great James Anderson marked his return to international cricket in dramatic style with two early wickets as New Zealand collapsed to 12 for four in just under an hour’s play on Thursday’s opening day of the first Test at Lord’s.

England’s first match since all-rounder Ben Stokes took over as Test captain and Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand skipper, became their red-ball coach, could hardly have got off to a better start at the ‘Home of Cricket’.

Anderson and Stuart Broad, England’s two most successful Test bowlers of all time, with 1,177 wickets between them ahead of the first of a three-match against New Zealand, had both been controversially left out of the squad that suffered a series loss in the Caribbean earlier this year.

But after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and batted, the 39-year-old Anderson was soon back in a familiar groove as he struck twice to leave the reigning World Test champions two for two with the help of third slip Jonny Bairstow.

Will Young lasted just two balls as he edged the 39-year-old Anderson, with Bairstow – who has spent much of his England career as a wicketkeeper – taking a brilliant one-handed catch low to his left as he dived in front of second slip.

Tom Latham also fell for one to the same duo, with Bairstow holding on at the second attempt.

Stokes, renowned as an aggressive all-rounder, stayed true to his attacking instincts by deploying five slips and a gully early on after losing the toss.

‘Door open’ for test return, says England’s Moeen

New Zealand’s Devon Conway had made a double century at Lord’s in his Test debut last year.

But he was powerless to stop the slide on Thursday as he too was caught by Bairstow, off Broad this time, for three.

Jack Leach had to leave the field after some 30 minutes play after landing on his head and neck when preventing a boundary.

The left-arm spinner was replaced by Harry Brook.

But that was the one setback England suffered in the first hour’s play as debutant Matthew Potts took his first wicket with only his fifth ball in Test cricket.

The Durham quick claimed the prize scalp of star batsman Williamson for just two, with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes holding a good low catch off the edge.

England, with just one win in their last 17 Tests, had now reduced New Zealand to a scarcely credible 12 for four.

New Zealand England Joe Root Kane Williamson Zak Crawley Brendon McCullum

Comments

1000 characters

Anderson sparks New Zealand collapse in 1st Test

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's outlook to negative from stable

NEPRA hikes electricity tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

Do not cross limits, PM Shehbaz warns Imran Khan

Govt's policies will lead country towards bankruptcy: Imran Khan

KSE-100 drops 1.21% amid sharp increase in yields in secondary market

Fifth day of gain: Rupee appreciates to 197.59 against dollar

Careem suspends food-delivery business in Pakistan over unfavourable economic conditions

Oil little changed after OPEC+ agrees to boost output

Swvl hits pause on intra-city rides in Pakistan, days after announcing global job cuts

After reporting $13mn funding round in Feb, Truck It In announces 'severance packages'

Read more stories