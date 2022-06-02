ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.83%)
ASL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.67%)
AVN 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.12%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FNEL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGGL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
GGL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.89%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
MLCF 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.8%)
PACE 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PTC 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
TPL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.92%)
TPLP 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.75%)
TREET 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
TRG 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.61%)
UNITY 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
WAVES 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.99%)
YOUW 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,188 Decreased By -56.3 (-1.33%)
BR30 15,171 Decreased By -263.8 (-1.71%)
KSE100 42,330 Decreased By -426 (-1%)
KSE30 16,149 Decreased By -146.4 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘Door open’ for test return, says England’s Moeen

Reuters 02 Jun, 2022

LONDON: All-rounder Moeen Ali said he is open to playing test cricket again under new England coach Brendon McCullum. The 34-year-old quit the long format last year with 2,914 runs and 195 wickets from 64 tests but still plays an important role in England’s limited-overs sides.

Moeen said McCullum, who was put in charge of the test team last month, had sounded him out about a potential red-ball return.

“Baz (McCullum) messaged me asking if I was ‘in’,” Moeen was quoted as saying by the Guardian newspaper after being awarded an OBE for his services to cricket.

“I have played with him in the Indian Premier League and really enjoyed the way he works. “We spoke and he mentioned potentially, in the future, if there is a tour – or whenever, really – would I be available? I said ‘call me at the time’. We’ll see.

England launch Stokes era against McCullum’s native New Zealand

“The door is open,” added the Worcestershire player. England begin a new era under McCullum and new test captain Ben Stokes later on Thursday when their three-test series against New Zealand gets underway at Lord’s. Moeen said he was looking forward to see what happens with England under the new leadership.

“And even though it’s sad Chris Silverwood went as head coach and Root stepped down as captain, it’s always exciting when there is a new chapter.”

Moeen Ali Brendon McCullum

Comments

1000 characters

‘Door open’ for test return, says England’s Moeen

Do not cross limits, PM Shehbaz warns Imran Khan

Pakistan to counter 'malicious disinformation' campaign against CPEC: NA Speaker

Power supply to export-oriented sectors till 30th: Finance Ministry puts MoC on the defensive

Excepting Indonesia, 2pc ACDs removed on import of palm oil

PBS expands basket of selected items

Oil prices fall as investors await OPEC+ policy

Hanif Abbasi resigns as SAPM

PM goes all out to woo Turkish investors

Pakistan among top 3 countries for cryptocurrency adoption?

Essential telecom services: Mobile companies seek reduction in WHT

Read more stories