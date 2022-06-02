ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.85%)
ASL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.67%)
AVN 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-3.44%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.05%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
GGGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
GGL 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.66%)
GTECH 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.86%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
MLCF 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.55%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PTC 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TPL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
TPLP 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TREET 29.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
TRG 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.92%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
WAVES 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.64%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -58.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 15,149 Decreased By -286 (-1.85%)
KSE100 42,245 Decreased By -511.1 (-1.2%)
KSE30 16,140 Decreased By -155.2 (-0.95%)
Tokyo stocks close lower on inflation worries

AFP 02 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as falls on Wall Street weighed on the market, with investors focused on inflation ahead of US jobs data due later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.16 percent, or 44.01 points, to 27,413.88, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.63 percent, or 12.25 points, at 1,926.39.

“US falls weighed on the market with fears of US rate hikes, but the yen’s depreciation against the dollar prompted purchases of export-oriented shares, providing some support,” said senior strategist Ichiro Asai of Daiwa Securities.

The dollar stood at 130.04 yen, against 130.15 yen in New York and 129.25 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on China data

Overnight, a strong US ISM manufacturing index “prompted fears that the pace of rate hikes may accelerate”, Asai said.

Looking ahead, investors are awaiting US nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday for clues on US monetary policy, analysts said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Nintendo fell 1.63 percent to 57,470 yen, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 0.63 percent to 740.9 yen, and Toyota slipped 0.20 percent to 2,193 yen.

Uniqlo casualwear operator Fast Retailing rallied 2.50 percent to 63,150 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron rose 0.36 percent to 58,560 yen.

Tokyo stocks closed

