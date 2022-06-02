ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Who will foot marchers’ food bill?

Anjum Ibrahim 02 Jun, 2022

“The Khan was reportedly angry at many of his Punjab followers for failing to provide support to his 25 May long march and by support I mean number of bodies not cash to feed those bodies…”

“Maybe there is a linkage between the two. I mean none of his remaining Punjab team leaders has the resources to pay for the marchers’ food.”

“Aren’t there any rich Khanzadehs left in Punjab to foot the food bill?”

“Jehangir Tareen and Aleem Khan are outed…”

“Never say outed — it means something else in English.”

“Hey, we speak the sub-continent English which has gone off on another tangent to that spoken in the UK or America or Australia or…”

“One general request: as long as it is not American…”

“Dear me, anyway I haven’t seen or heard The Buzz since…since…he was reinstated as the Chief Minister.”

“The Buzz behaved as a caretaker…you know caretakers have a history of disappearing without a murmur and…”

“Some exceptions — Musaddaq Malik…”

“Yes, but The Buzz was The Khan’s caretaker in Punjab and need I add his exemplary service led to constant extensions of his tenure…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway my reference was to Sheikh Rashid not appearing on D-Day and is now on every channel begging The Khan to…”

“The Khan does not forgive or forget. Anyway a lesson learned for the Khan: he needs Gullu Butts in Punjab not, not, not…”

“Not fake Gullu Butts like the Sheikh?”

“Precisely — see he learned to respect the selection of the Sharifs and the Zardaris…wait let me finish, he kept on their joint selection — Javed Iqbal as Chairman National Accountability Bureau who was more loyal to him once he got the position than…”

“Than Sheikh Rashid once he lost his position?”

“Ha ha, indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Jehangir tareen Aleem Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS The Khan PTI long march

